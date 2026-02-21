US Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Constitutional Clash in Tariff Dispute
Congress MP Manish Tewari hailed the US Supreme Court's 6-3 verdict against Trump's tariffs as a check on executive power, but warned it could lead to a constitutional confrontation. The court asserted tariff authority belongs to Congress, prompting Trump to plan a new global tariff, intensifying the standoff.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 against the Trump administration's tariffs, asserting that the power to levy such duties resides with Congress. This verdict, described by Congress MP Manish Tewari as a 'strong reminder' to constitutional courts, underscores the judiciary's role in curbing executive overreach.
Tewari welcomed the ruling but warned of potential institutional clashes. He emphasized that the ruling could lead to unprecedented confrontations between the Trump administration, the judiciary, and the legislature, as the legislature must now assert its authority in line with the U.S. constitutional framework.
Amid President Trump's criticism of the ruling as a 'terrible decision,' he announced a fresh executive order for a 10% global tariff. Tewari predicted this could spark further litigation, potentially reshaping U.S. constitutional politics over the next three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
