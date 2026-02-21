Left Menu

Revolutionizing Digital Payments: PhonePe's AI-Powered Natural Language Feature

PhonePe has launched an AI-powered natural language search feature, built using Microsoft Foundry, to streamline user navigation. This tool allows users to interact via voice or text commands, enhancing the platform's efficiency and personalization. It marks a shift towards more intelligent, user-centric payment solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, PhonePe has introduced an AI-powered natural language search feature designed using Microsoft Foundry, enhancing how users interact with its app. The innovative tool facilitates the initiation and completion of transactions through simple voice or text commands.

This feature substitutes traditional menu-based navigation with intuitive, intent-based routing. By understanding user intent, such as paying a friend, recharging FASTag, or checking gold prices, the app directs users effortlessly to the appropriate services, reflecting a shift towards personalized, user-centric experiences.

Commenting on the advancement, PhonePe's co-founder and CTO, Rahul Chari, highlighted the transformation of payment apps from transactional tools to intelligent platforms. In collaboration with Microsoft, PhonePe seeks to simplify payment processes while safeguarding privacy, indicating a new era in digital payment accessibility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

