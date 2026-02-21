Left Menu

Senator Schumer Denounces Trump's Tariff Measures as 'Illegal'

Senator Chuck Schumer criticizes President Trump's tariffs, calling them 'illegal' after the Supreme Court ruled they exceeded presidential authority. Schumer insists on refunding the tariffs, highlighting adverse effects on jobs and prices. This decision intensifies debate on trade policy and executive powers.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a critical address, US Senator Chuck Schumer labeled President Donald Trump's tariffs as 'illegal' following a decisive Supreme Court ruling. The court determined that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing the tariffs, sparking calls for the funds to be returned.

Schumer voiced his disapproval of Trump's reaction to the court decision, criticizing his demeanor and insistence on pursuing an alternative tariff plan. According to Schumer, these measures are detrimental, affecting jobs and contributing to inflation.

The Supreme Court's decision, ruling 6-3, marks a significant legal challenge to Trump's trade strategies, emphasizing that Congress holds the power to impose tariffs. Lawmakers are now faced with reconciling trade policy, executive authority, and fiscal outcomes.

