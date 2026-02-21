Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Anti-Drug Efforts in Punjab
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government in Punjab for ineffective anti-drug measures, highlighting increased drug issues in the state. He praised the BJP's governance in Haryana and stressed the party's potential to improve Punjab's law and order, promoting prosperity and development.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has openly criticized the AAP administration in Punjab, accusing it of failing to address drug issues effectively. He highlighted perceived inaction and an over-reliance on advertising rather than implementing concrete solutions to combat the drug menace.
Focusing on safety concerns, Saini claimed that residents feel increasingly insecure due to rising gang activities under the current Punjab government. He vowed that the BJP, if elected in 2027, would eradicate gangster culture and restore law and order in the state.
Promoting BJP's achievements, Saini pointed to Haryana's developments in infrastructure and employment, emphasizing transparency. He accused the AAP and Congress in Punjab of fostering corruption and drug proliferation, arguing for BJP-led progress and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Congress of Treason Over AI Summit Protest
Tamil Nadu BJP Challenges DMK's Record Ahead of Assembly Elections
DMK Women’s Wing Launches Grassroots Campaign for Assembly Elections
BJP's Black-Flag Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy
BJP Slams Shirtless Protest at AI Summit, Demands Inquiry