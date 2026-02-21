Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Anti-Drug Efforts in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government in Punjab for ineffective anti-drug measures, highlighting increased drug issues in the state. He praised the BJP's governance in Haryana and stressed the party's potential to improve Punjab's law and order, promoting prosperity and development.

Updated: 21-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has openly criticized the AAP administration in Punjab, accusing it of failing to address drug issues effectively. He highlighted perceived inaction and an over-reliance on advertising rather than implementing concrete solutions to combat the drug menace.

Focusing on safety concerns, Saini claimed that residents feel increasingly insecure due to rising gang activities under the current Punjab government. He vowed that the BJP, if elected in 2027, would eradicate gangster culture and restore law and order in the state.

Promoting BJP's achievements, Saini pointed to Haryana's developments in infrastructure and employment, emphasizing transparency. He accused the AAP and Congress in Punjab of fostering corruption and drug proliferation, arguing for BJP-led progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

