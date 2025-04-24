Easing Trade Tensions and the Impact on Euro Zone Bond Yields

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after a sharp rise during the previous session, as traders awaited new data predicting a drop in German business sentiment this April.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield in Germany eased to 2.493% following a significant increase prompted by reports of possible reductions in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. This potential easing of trade tensions comes as a welcome respite for investors navigating the volatile markets triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Despite this brief relief, ongoing global trade uncertainties are expected to dampen business morale, as indicated by the anticipated decline in the German Ifo index. Meanwhile, the yield on Italy's 10-year bonds also saw a small decrease, further closing the spread with German bonds, while Germany's 2-year bond yield remained stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)