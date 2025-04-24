Combating Corrosion: Hindustan Zinc's Galvanisation Drive
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group subsidiary, emphasizes galvanisation to combat corrosion, which costs India approximately 5% of its GDP annually. With their 'ZungKeKhilaafZinc' campaign, they aim to raise awareness about corrosion's impact and the effectiveness of zinc galvanisation in protecting infrastructure and vehicles.
In a bid to tackle the costly issue of corrosion in India, Hindustan Zinc, a leading zinc-lead producer under the Vedanta Group, is championing galvanisation as a key solution.
The company highlighted the significant financial burden of corrosion, which demands nearly five percent of India's annual GDP, exceeding $100 billion in preventable losses. This initiative comes ahead of World Corrosion Awareness Day.
The 'ZungKeKhilaafZinc' campaign aims to enlighten both manufacturers and consumers about the benefits of zinc galvanisation, which forms a protective barrier on metals, preventing deterioration and extending the lifespan of critical assets like infrastructure and vehicles.
