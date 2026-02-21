Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Turmoil Over India-US Trade Deal

In the wake of the American Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Donald Trump's global tariffs, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shelve the India-US interim trade agreement. The opposition stresses the need to safeguard Indian agricultural interests and seeks renegotiation with clear strategies.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, emphasized the necessity for assertive statements from the government, ensuring that no further import liberalizations will occur without transparent clarifications. Questions arise over Modi's alleged haste in finalizing the deal, potentially influenced by internal political dynamics.

With the Supreme Court's decision casting doubt on Trump's economic maneuvers, tensions simmer regarding the trade terms between the two nations. As Washington emphasizes unchanged agreements post-ruling, critics accuse Prime Minister Modi of compromising national interests for transient international relations.