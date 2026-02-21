Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Turmoil Over India-US Trade Deal

Following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Trump's global tariffs, Congress has called on Prime Minister Modi to delay the India-US interim trade deal. The demand for renegotiation comes amid concerns over its impact on Indian farmers and Modi's seemingly rushed agreement alongside Trump's assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:10 IST
Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Turmoil Over India-US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the American Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Donald Trump's global tariffs, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shelve the India-US interim trade agreement. The opposition stresses the need to safeguard Indian agricultural interests and seeks renegotiation with clear strategies.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, emphasized the necessity for assertive statements from the government, ensuring that no further import liberalizations will occur without transparent clarifications. Questions arise over Modi's alleged haste in finalizing the deal, potentially influenced by internal political dynamics.

With the Supreme Court's decision casting doubt on Trump's economic maneuvers, tensions simmer regarding the trade terms between the two nations. As Washington emphasizes unchanged agreements post-ruling, critics accuse Prime Minister Modi of compromising national interests for transient international relations.

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026