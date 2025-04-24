Left Menu

India's Road Safety Initiative: New Ratings for Trucks & E-Rickshaws

India plans to implement a safety assessment rating for trucks and commercial vehicles, mirroring the Bharat NCAP for cars. This initiative aims to enhance production quality and road safety. Additionally, new standards for e-rickshaws and improvements in logistics are part of broader efforts to bolster vehicle safety and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:52 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is set to introduce a safety assessment rating for trucks and commercial vehicles similar to the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister, announced that the initiative is designed to drive manufacturers towards improved quality and safety standards. In tandem, the government is also formulating safety standards for battery-operated e-rickshaws, addressing prevalent safety concerns to enhance quality and promote job growth, according to Gadkari at a workshop co-hosted by the New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE).

Bharat NCAP, inaugurated by Gadkari in 2023, targets a rise in safety standards for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. India, notorious for a high rate of road accidents, records 480,000 crashes and 180,000 fatalities annually. The government's agenda prioritizes road safety, infrastructural expansion, vehicle safety, and the adoption of electric vehicles. A spotlight on reducing logistics costs from the current 14-16% to 9% within a few years is also pivotal, as the auto sector substantially contributes to India's economic development, said Gadkari.

The Ministry is drafting legislation to regulate truck drivers' working hours, currently averaging 13-14 hours a day, amid a national driver shortage. Plans to establish 32 advanced driving institutes nationwide are underway. Meanwhile, mandating air-conditioned driver compartments and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) signifies ongoing efforts to enhance driver support and operational safety, remarked Gadkari. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

