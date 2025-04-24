Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Industrial Renaissance: A Steel Sector Surge

Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy has spurred over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment proposals for the steel sector. The policy offers incentives and aligns with national initiatives like the PLI scheme, strengthening the state's position as a top investment destination. Steel's role is pivotal in achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal and supports government missions like Make-in-India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:18 IST
Chhattisgarh's innovative industrial policy has ushered in a new era for the state's steel sector, attracting investment proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. State Minister for Commerce, Industry, and Labour, Lakhan Lal Devangan, announced the success during the 6th Steel India 2025 Conference and Exhibition.

Addressing attendees at the event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Steel and Ficci, Devangan emphasized the state's strategic advantage in leveraging central initiatives like the PLI scheme. These efforts have positioned Chhattisgarh among the top investment destinations, particularly in steel, aligning with endeavors like Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Chhattisgarh, the second-largest steel producer, aims to ramp up iron production from 46 to 65 million tonnes in five years. The state is also enhancing connectivity with a Rs 21,000 crore road project, crucial for transporting metal, underscoring its commitment to industrial growth.

