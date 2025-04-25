Tragic Police Plane Crash in Thailand: Five Dead

A tragic incident occurred near Hua Hin, Thailand, as a police plane crashed into the sea, resulting in the deaths of five officers. Official statements confirmed the aircraft was on a test flight in preparation for parachute training before the catastrophe unfolded.

The aircraft, believed to be a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, broke into two pieces upon impact about 100 meters offshore from Hua Hin Airport. Images from the scene revealed the extent of the wreckage, with debris spread across the water.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Essential evidence, including data from the plane's black box, is being collected and analyzed to provide answers to the grieving families and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)