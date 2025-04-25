Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador

Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon has been announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home appliances. The partnership signifies Dreame's commitment to expanding in the Indian market by integrating innovative solutions into daily life, aiming to simplify household tasks for consumers.

As the brand face, Kriti will head campaigns promoting Dreame's intelligent products, including robotic vacuums and hair styling devices. This collaboration aligns with her fast-paced lifestyle, valuing technological convenience in domestic duties, allowing more focus on personal priorities.

Dreame Technology's Managing Director, Manu Sharma, highlighted India's critical role in the company's global growth, emphasizing the country's shift towards modern, tech-driven living. Dreame products are available on Amazon India, with the company's efforts focused on setting a new standard in smart home efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)