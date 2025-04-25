Left Menu

Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology as Brand Ambassador

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon partners with Dreame Technology as its first Indian brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to revolutionize smart living solutions in India, enhancing consumer convenience with advanced home and personal care products. Kriti will front campaigns for robotic vacuums and grooming tools, emphasizing innovation and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:55 IST
Dreame India. Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon has been announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home appliances. The partnership signifies Dreame's commitment to expanding in the Indian market by integrating innovative solutions into daily life, aiming to simplify household tasks for consumers.

As the brand face, Kriti will head campaigns promoting Dreame's intelligent products, including robotic vacuums and hair styling devices. This collaboration aligns with her fast-paced lifestyle, valuing technological convenience in domestic duties, allowing more focus on personal priorities.

Dreame Technology's Managing Director, Manu Sharma, highlighted India's critical role in the company's global growth, emphasizing the country's shift towards modern, tech-driven living. Dreame products are available on Amazon India, with the company's efforts focused on setting a new standard in smart home efficiency.

