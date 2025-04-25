Sri Lanka-US Trade Talks: A New Economic Frontier

In a bid to tackle the ongoing trade deficit, Sri Lanka has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the United States, as confirmed by a statement from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office on Friday.

During a meeting on April 22 with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the Sri Lankan delegation emphasized the nation's proactive steps and commitment to reducing trade barriers.

Sri Lankan exports, chiefly in apparel and rubber goods, reach an annual value of USD 3 billion in the US market. However, a recent US decision imposes a 44% tariff on Sri Lankan imports, citing an 88% tax that Sri Lanka levies on US goods.

