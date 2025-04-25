Left Menu

Sri Lanka-US Trade Talks: A New Economic Frontier

Sri Lanka is ready to collaborate with the US to address trade deficits through tariff adjustments. Discussions took place between Sri Lankan officials and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The focus was on reducing barriers and enhancing economic recovery. Sri Lankan exports to the US total USD 3 billion annually.

In a bid to tackle the ongoing trade deficit, Sri Lanka has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the United States, as confirmed by a statement from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office on Friday.

During a meeting on April 22 with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the Sri Lankan delegation emphasized the nation's proactive steps and commitment to reducing trade barriers.

Sri Lankan exports, chiefly in apparel and rubber goods, reach an annual value of USD 3 billion in the US market. However, a recent US decision imposes a 44% tariff on Sri Lankan imports, citing an 88% tax that Sri Lanka levies on US goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

