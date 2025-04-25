Left Menu

Global Shifts in Maritime: India Steadfast Despite US Tariffs

US reciprocal tariffs impact global trade, including India's maritime sector, in the short term but experts remain confident in India's robust fundamentals. Synergy Marine Group CEO Jesper Kristensen cites India's expanding port capacity and skilled workforce as strengths in global shipping. Demand for skilled maritime professionals continues to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The imposition of US reciprocal tariffs on approximately 60 countries, including India, by President Donald Trump on April 2 has temporarily disrupted global trade dynamics. This move, which includes a base import tariff of 10% on all countries, could lead to short-term friction within the maritime sector.

Despite the uncertainty, confidence in India's maritime future remains strong. Synergy Marine Group CEO Jesper Kristensen emphasized India's robust fundamentals, including its expanding port capacity and skilled workforce, as factors that will ensure its resilient position in global shipping.

The demand for skilled maritime professionals is on the rise, bolstered by industry trends such as digitalization and decarbonization. Synergy Marine, employing over 28,000 seafarers, projects increased employment opportunities, particularly in India. Future growth includes expanding global partnerships and a move into the offshore segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

