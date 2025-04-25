China's Tariff Exemptions: A New Chapter in the Trade War

China has taken a significant step by exempting select U.S. imports from its hefty tariffs in a bid to ease trade war tensions, according to informed businesses.

This strategic dispensation, coming after de-escalatory cues from the U.S., indicates both nations are keen to resolve the prolonged economic conflict affecting global trade.

Exemptions could provide relief to affected industries, and the move has already slightly buoyed the U.S. dollar and Asian markets, while the Chinese government is exploring further tariff waivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)