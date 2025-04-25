China's Tariff Exemptions: A New Chapter in the Trade War
China has exempted certain U.S. imports from its tariffs, highlighting efforts to de-escalate trade tensions. The move suggests Beijing is concerned about economic impacts and is open to negotiation, while also preparing for an extended trade war. The exemptions could relieve companies and influence global markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:38 IST
China has taken a significant step by exempting select U.S. imports from its hefty tariffs in a bid to ease trade war tensions, according to informed businesses.
This strategic dispensation, coming after de-escalatory cues from the U.S., indicates both nations are keen to resolve the prolonged economic conflict affecting global trade.
Exemptions could provide relief to affected industries, and the move has already slightly buoyed the U.S. dollar and Asian markets, while the Chinese government is exploring further tariff waivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Trade Tensions: A Risk to Global Economy
Chinese Involvement in Ukraine: Kremlin and Beijing's Counterclaims
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal Consultations Kick Off in Washington
Washington Sundar: Gujarat Titans' Unseen Ace in IPL Strategy
Global Market Jitters: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Beijing Trade Tensions