Nutritious Meal Workers Rally for Rights in Tamil Nadu

Thousands of nutritious meal workers in Tamil Nadu embarked on a four-day protest starting Tuesday, demanding revised pensions and the filling of vacancies. The workers, organized under the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's unfulfilled promises.

The association's secretary, A Jessy, announced the protests following unsuccessful talks with government officials. She emphasized the long-standing issues faced by over 71,000 employees involved in the state's 1 lakh nutritious meal centers.

The protests could impact students dependent on these centers, warned PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss. He urged the government to engage with the workers and address their concerns without delay.

