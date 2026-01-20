Nutritious Meal Workers Rally for Rights in Tamil Nadu
Over 71,000 nutritious meal workers in Tamil Nadu have started a four-day protest demanding revised pensions and other benefits, expressing frustration with government inaction. The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association, disappointed by unmet promises, intensifies their protest with plans for further agitation.
Thousands of nutritious meal workers in Tamil Nadu embarked on a four-day protest starting Tuesday, demanding revised pensions and the filling of vacancies. The workers, organized under the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's unfulfilled promises.
The association's secretary, A Jessy, announced the protests following unsuccessful talks with government officials. She emphasized the long-standing issues faced by over 71,000 employees involved in the state's 1 lakh nutritious meal centers.
The protests could impact students dependent on these centers, warned PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss. He urged the government to engage with the workers and address their concerns without delay.
