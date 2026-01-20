Left Menu

Nutritious Meal Workers Rally for Rights in Tamil Nadu

Over 71,000 nutritious meal workers in Tamil Nadu have started a four-day protest demanding revised pensions and other benefits, expressing frustration with government inaction. The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association, disappointed by unmet promises, intensifies their protest with plans for further agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:52 IST
Nutritious Meal Workers Rally for Rights in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of nutritious meal workers in Tamil Nadu embarked on a four-day protest starting Tuesday, demanding revised pensions and the filling of vacancies. The workers, organized under the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's unfulfilled promises.

The association's secretary, A Jessy, announced the protests following unsuccessful talks with government officials. She emphasized the long-standing issues faced by over 71,000 employees involved in the state's 1 lakh nutritious meal centers.

The protests could impact students dependent on these centers, warned PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss. He urged the government to engage with the workers and address their concerns without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026