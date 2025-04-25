Left Menu

Switzerland's Privileged Negotiations Amidst US Tariff Turmoil

Switzerland, as one of 15 countries, is engaged in 'privileged' negotiations with the US to mitigate impacts of new tariffs. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed satisfaction with recent talks in Washington addressing significant trade issues. A memorandum is forthcoming to outline negotiation topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant diplomatic move, Switzerland has been chosen as one of 15 nations to enter 'privileged' negotiations with the United States to address concerns over extensive new tariffs that have unsettled global markets. This announcement came following Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter's meetings in Washington.

During her visit, Keller-Sutter, who also serves as Switzerland's finance minister, met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and participated in an IMF conference. She indicated optimism about the preliminary discussions and highlighted the importance of Switzerland as a key trading partner for the US.

Switzerland's strategic inclusion in these discussions with the US lays the groundwork for a potential agreement to alleviate the tariff situation. As these negotiations progress, the Swiss government and major companies like Roche, which plans a significant investment in the US, are keenly observing the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

