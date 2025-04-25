African Coffee Entrepreneurs Eye Gulf and Asian Markets at World of Coffee Dubai

The World of Coffee Dubai 2025 trade show has once again proven itself to be more than just an industry event—it’s emerging as a pivotal hub for global coffee entrepreneurship, especially for Africa’s burgeoning coffee sector. This year’s edition witnessed an inspiring wave of African coffee producers making bold strides to position the continent not just as a source, but as a force in the specialty coffee landscape, particularly targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and expanding markets in Asia.

A Strategic Gateway to the East

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event served as a high-impact platform for coffee entrepreneurs like John Francois of Ghana’s Asili Coffee and Willy Kanyinda Kadima of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Cocoi Café. For them, the showcase wasn’t just about product promotion—it was about unlocking new global linkages, securing valuable partnerships, and gleaning strategic market insights.

“The United Arab Emirates is critical for our long-term strategy,” said John. “We’ve already seen serious interest from buyers in Gulf countries. Negotiations are underway, and we’re confident that Africa’s naturally processed coffees can meet the demand for high-quality yet affordable beans.”

This momentum is underpinned by the region’s rising appreciation for specialty and ethically sourced coffee. The GCC, driven by an affluent middle class and a thriving café culture, offers a market hungry for traceable and unique coffee profiles—precisely the qualities Africa brings to the table.

Congolese Robusta Finds New Fans

For Willy, the opportunity lies in introducing the world to Congo’s underexplored Robusta varieties. “We connected with exporters from China who were genuinely intrigued by our green coffee,” he shared. “This isn’t just business—it’s cultural exchange. We’re telling the story of Congolese coffee, one cup at a time.”

Such connections could open new supply chains between Central Africa and Asian markets, elevating producers who have historically been underrepresented on the global stage. The proximity between Africa and the Gulf region only strengthens the case—shorter shipping routes, lower transportation costs, and the agility to meet rapid demand surges all play in Africa’s favor.

Building a Sustainable Future at Origin

But beyond profit margins and trade deals, both entrepreneurs emphasized the importance of social and environmental impact at origin. John highlighted Asili Coffee’s commitment to ethical business practices: “We pay farmers fairly and on time. But we’re also looking at how to create diversified income streams—like agroforestry or beekeeping—to ensure stability for our communities.”

Willy noted that compliance with new European Union deforestation laws isn’t just a regulatory hurdle—it’s an opportunity. “It pushes us to build a traceable supply chain, which ultimately enhances the value of our coffee. Buyers today want sustainability. They want transparency. And African producers are stepping up.”

The Rise of Robusta and the Role of Storytelling

As global Arabica prices fluctuate and climate change threatens traditional growing regions, high-quality Robusta is gaining renewed attention. African producers are well-placed to meet this demand, especially those with unique processing methods and distinctive flavor profiles.

Storytelling is playing a pivotal role. “Origin stories matter,” said Willy. “When buyers understand where the coffee comes from, who grew it, and under what conditions, they connect on a deeper level. That’s how you build lasting brands.”

Empowerment Through Partnerships

Their participation in World of Coffee Dubai was supported by the International Trade Centre’s Alliances for Action initiative, under the ACP Business-Friendly programme, funded by the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). The program fosters inclusive and sustainable agribusiness ecosystems, enabling entrepreneurs like John and Willy to engage more competitively in global value chains.

Brewing a Bold Future

Looking ahead, the signals are clear: African coffee is gaining ground, not only in terms of product quality but also through strategic business acumen. Whether it’s forging new relationships with investors in Dubai, striking distribution deals with Asian markets, or championing sustainability at home, Africa’s coffee entrepreneurs are reshaping the industry’s global narrative.

“The future of coffee is being brewed in Africa,” said John with confidence. “And it’s being sipped in cafes across the Gulf, in homes in China, and on shelves in Europe. We’re not just exporting beans—we’re exporting identity, innovation, and impact.”