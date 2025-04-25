Uma Exports Ventures into Pulse Manufacturing with New Facility in Navi Mumbai

In a strategic shift from trading to manufacturing, Uma Exports Limited has announced the launch of its first pulse manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. The facility, now operational, adds 36,000 MTPA in production capacity and signifies a critical phase in the company's evolution.

Entirely funded through internal accruals, the venture aligns with Uma Exports' long-term vision of catering to the burgeoning domestic market for processed pulses. This development also marks a step towards diversifying its business model traditionally centered around trading.

With global operations through subsidiaries in UAE and Australia, Uma Exports exports to over 10 countries. The Navi Mumbai facility, along with upcoming plants in Gujarat and West Bengal, will further enhance supply chain efficiency, expand market reach, and add higher value to its agri-products.

(With inputs from agencies.)