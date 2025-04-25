Uma Exports Ventures into Pulse Manufacturing with New Facility in Navi Mumbai
Uma Exports Limited has launched a new pulse manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai, marking a pivotal shift from trading to manufacturing. Funded internally, this facility adds 36,000 MTPA of production capacity and aligns with Uma Exports' strategy to meet increasing domestic demand and enhance supply chain efficiency.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic shift from trading to manufacturing, Uma Exports Limited has announced the launch of its first pulse manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. The facility, now operational, adds 36,000 MTPA in production capacity and signifies a critical phase in the company's evolution.
Entirely funded through internal accruals, the venture aligns with Uma Exports' long-term vision of catering to the burgeoning domestic market for processed pulses. This development also marks a step towards diversifying its business model traditionally centered around trading.
With global operations through subsidiaries in UAE and Australia, Uma Exports exports to over 10 countries. The Navi Mumbai facility, along with upcoming plants in Gujarat and West Bengal, will further enhance supply chain efficiency, expand market reach, and add higher value to its agri-products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Insider Trading Scandal Looms Over Trump's Tariff Announcement
Senate Democrats Demand Ethics Inquiry on Potential Insider Trading Amid Trump's Tariff Decision
Navigating the Complexities of Contract for Difference Trading
Ramaphosa Urges Strengthening of Multilateral Trading System Amid Global Challenges
TCS Faces Mixed Trading Despite Revenue Growth Optimism