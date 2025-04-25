Left Menu

Uma Exports Ventures into Pulse Manufacturing with New Facility in Navi Mumbai

Uma Exports Limited has launched a new pulse manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai, marking a pivotal shift from trading to manufacturing. Funded internally, this facility adds 36,000 MTPA of production capacity and aligns with Uma Exports' strategy to meet increasing domestic demand and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST
Uma Exports Ventures into Pulse Manufacturing with New Facility in Navi Mumbai
Uma Exports Expands Processing Capacity with New Pulse Unit in Navi Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shift from trading to manufacturing, Uma Exports Limited has announced the launch of its first pulse manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. The facility, now operational, adds 36,000 MTPA in production capacity and signifies a critical phase in the company's evolution.

Entirely funded through internal accruals, the venture aligns with Uma Exports' long-term vision of catering to the burgeoning domestic market for processed pulses. This development also marks a step towards diversifying its business model traditionally centered around trading.

With global operations through subsidiaries in UAE and Australia, Uma Exports exports to over 10 countries. The Navi Mumbai facility, along with upcoming plants in Gujarat and West Bengal, will further enhance supply chain efficiency, expand market reach, and add higher value to its agri-products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025