Hungary's Central Bank Probes MOL Insider Trading Allegations

The National Bank of Hungary has initiated an investigation into potential insider trading related to transactions of oil group MOL's shares. This move was confirmed by the bank's email response to Reuters' queries, though MOL has not yet commented on the issue.

The investigation stems from suspicions of insider trading violations in connection with capital market transactions tied to MOL. The central bank has yet to reveal specifics, stating the investigation is ongoing and no additional details can be shared at this point.

According to local website 24.hu, TEBESZ, an association of retail stock investors, reportedly lodged the report with the bank following MOL officials' sales of shares after a crude shipment halt on the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary. MOL is also in communication with the Energy Ministry to address strategic oil reserve concerns.

