Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of capitulating under United States' tariff threats.

Speaking at a farmers' rally, Kharge dubbed the Indo-US trade deal as a compromise on India's sovereignty and likened Modi's tactics to both Hitler and a medieval Delhi ruler.

He alleged the Modi government halted favorable fuel deals with Russia and Iran due to US pressure and harassed Congress supporters.