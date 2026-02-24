Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for alleged weakness against US tariffs, claiming the Indo-US trade deal compromises India's sovereignty. Kharge compared Modi to historical figures and accused his government of halting favorable fuel deals under US pressure while harassing Congress supporters.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of capitulating under United States' tariff threats.
Speaking at a farmers' rally, Kharge dubbed the Indo-US trade deal as a compromise on India's sovereignty and likened Modi's tactics to both Hitler and a medieval Delhi ruler.
He alleged the Modi government halted favorable fuel deals with Russia and Iran due to US pressure and harassed Congress supporters.