Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for alleged weakness against US tariffs, claiming the Indo-US trade deal compromises India's sovereignty. Kharge compared Modi to historical figures and accused his government of halting favorable fuel deals under US pressure while harassing Congress supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:23 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of capitulating under United States' tariff threats.

Speaking at a farmers' rally, Kharge dubbed the Indo-US trade deal as a compromise on India's sovereignty and likened Modi's tactics to both Hitler and a medieval Delhi ruler.

He alleged the Modi government halted favorable fuel deals with Russia and Iran due to US pressure and harassed Congress supporters.

