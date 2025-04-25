US Revamps Self-Driving Rules: A Win for Automakers

The Trump administration is set to ease regulations, aiding US car manufacturers like Tesla in the development of self-driving vehicles. This strategic move is intended to strengthen US competitiveness against Chinese automakers.

The Transportation Department announced that self-driving cars will receive exemptions from some federal safety regulations, facilitating testing. This initiative is part of a broader effort to unify the fragmented national standards governing this technology.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the urgency of competing with China. In related news, Tesla plans to launch self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas. The rule changes aim to reduce excessive crash reporting requirements that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has criticized as onerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)