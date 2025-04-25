US Revamps Self-Driving Rules: A Win for Automakers
The Trump administration is making regulatory changes to support US automakers, such as Tesla, in developing self-driving cars. New rules will provide certain exemptions and streamline reporting for self-driving technology, aiming to keep the US competitive against Chinese rivals.
The Transportation Department announced that self-driving cars will receive exemptions from some federal safety regulations, facilitating testing. This initiative is part of a broader effort to unify the fragmented national standards governing this technology.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the urgency of competing with China. In related news, Tesla plans to launch self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas. The rule changes aim to reduce excessive crash reporting requirements that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has criticized as onerous.
