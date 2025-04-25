Left Menu

US Revamps Self-Driving Rules: A Win for Automakers

The Trump administration is making regulatory changes to support US automakers, such as Tesla, in developing self-driving cars. New rules will provide certain exemptions and streamline reporting for self-driving technology, aiming to keep the US competitive against Chinese rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:20 IST
Elon Musk

The Trump administration is set to ease regulations, aiding US car manufacturers like Tesla in the development of self-driving vehicles. This strategic move is intended to strengthen US competitiveness against Chinese automakers.

The Transportation Department announced that self-driving cars will receive exemptions from some federal safety regulations, facilitating testing. This initiative is part of a broader effort to unify the fragmented national standards governing this technology.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the urgency of competing with China. In related news, Tesla plans to launch self-driving taxis in Austin, Texas. The rule changes aim to reduce excessive crash reporting requirements that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has criticized as onerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

