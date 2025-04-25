Industry Shocked: Unintended Port Fees Threaten Vehicle Carrier Sector

The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative to impose port fees on foreign-built vehicle carriers has sent shockwaves across the industry, sparking concerns among operators, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. This move has implications not just for the commercial sector but also for national security.

The plan, unveiled on April 17, targets ships that are essential for military logistics and already impacted by past tariff policies. Carriers are particularly worried, given the fees were not outlined in previous proposals, denying them the opportunity for input. The broad application of these fees has raised questions about the scope and intention behind them.

Industry insiders argue that the USTR has overreached, with fees impacting carriers from countries not initially under scrutiny. As industry groups seek discussions with USTR, questions about potential consequences and military readiness remain unanswered, while those affected brace for financial impacts with fees to be enforced in mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)