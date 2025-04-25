Reliance Industries Reports Resilient Profit Amid Global Challenges
Reliance Industries Ltd announced a 2.4% increase in net profit for the March quarter, fueled by a recovery in its retail sector and strong oil business performance, despite global market difficulties. The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2.6 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.4 lakh crore.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd has reported a 2.4% rise in its net profit for the March quarter, as its retail division showed recovery and the oil sector defied a global downturn. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore, equivalent to Rs 14.34 per share, during the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2024-2025.
This marks an improvement from Rs 18,951 crore, or Rs 14 per share, during the same period the previous year, according to the company's filing with the stock exchange. Moreover, this quarter's profit exceeded the Rs 18,540 crore reported for the October-December quarter.
Furthermore, Reliance Industries' revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.6 lakh crore, compared to the Rs 2.4 lakh crore earned in the equivalent period of the previous year, highlighting the firm's robust performance in challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chile Rejects Isolationism for Economic Growth
New US Tariffs Threaten to Derail Taiwan's Economic Growth
Papua New Guinea's Economic Growth to Moderate Amid Challenges and Geopolitical Risks
Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Run: A Quest for Equality and Growth
Nimbuspost Appoints Irwin Anand as New CEO to Accelerate Growth