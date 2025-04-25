Reliance Industries Reports Resilient Profit Amid Global Challenges

Reliance Industries Ltd has reported a 2.4% rise in its net profit for the March quarter, as its retail division showed recovery and the oil sector defied a global downturn. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore, equivalent to Rs 14.34 per share, during the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2024-2025.

This marks an improvement from Rs 18,951 crore, or Rs 14 per share, during the same period the previous year, according to the company's filing with the stock exchange. Moreover, this quarter's profit exceeded the Rs 18,540 crore reported for the October-December quarter.

Furthermore, Reliance Industries' revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.6 lakh crore, compared to the Rs 2.4 lakh crore earned in the equivalent period of the previous year, highlighting the firm's robust performance in challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)