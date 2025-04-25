Indonesia’s YESS Programme Spurs Global Youth Agri-Business Transformation

A transformative agricultural initiative launched in Indonesia is now serving as a global model for empowering rural youth. Through a recent knowledge-sharing event hosted by the Government of Indonesia in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), key lessons from the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Support Services (YESS) Programme are being extended to benefit young people in The Gambia, India, Kenya, Papua New Guinea, and Rwanda.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC)—a development framework that promotes mutual support and innovation exchange among developing countries. This collaboration has allowed stakeholders to address common rural development challenges by sharing successful approaches in youth engagement, agri-entrepreneurship, and value chain development.

Programme Success: Empowering Youth Through Agri-Entrepreneurship

At the center of the initiative is the YESS Programme, launched by Indonesia to harness the potential of rural youth in revitalizing agriculture. By focusing on both skills development and entrepreneurship, YESS has supported thousands of young Indonesians in building productive, sustainable livelihoods.

According to data presented at the knowledge exchange event:

Nearly 60% of youth in the YESS programme increased their incomes, with an average 21% boost in annual earnings.

More than half of the youth-led businesses also created jobs for other young people, multiplying the programme’s local economic impact.

The programme enabled 4,000 youth entrepreneurs to collectively access over US$7.4 million in financing, using a competitive grant mechanism to kickstart agri-business ventures.

These outcomes demonstrate that targeted investment in youth, backed by mentorship and market access, can yield sustainable rural transformation.

Field Learning: Bridging Borders Through Practical Exposure

Participants of the event—drawn from IFAD-supported projects in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific—were given a rare opportunity to witness the programme in action. They visited four different YESS sites, engaging with young entrepreneurs, cooperative leaders, and local mentors. These visits provided firsthand insight into how the programme is implemented, from idea incubation to market integration.

Delegates also visited Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture, where they participated in workshops and presented ideas for applying YESS lessons back in their own countries. Key discussions revolved around adapting the programme to local conditions, securing financing for youth ventures, and building rural institutions that support innovation and inclusion.

High-Level Support and Strategic Vision

Indonesia’s leadership emphasized the importance of global partnerships in rural transformation. Ade Candradijaya, Head of the International Cooperation Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, noted,

“Indonesia has a rich history of South-South and Triangular Cooperation, and we are proud to share our experiences in empowering rural youth through agriculture and entrepreneurship.”

The country sees this initiative not just as a national success story, but as a replicable model that aligns with broader international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Noviyanti, Head of the Bureau for International Technical Cooperation at the Ministry of State Secretariat, added:

“We firmly believe that SSTC is essential for fostering global partnerships. Reigniting the spirit of the Asian-African Conference, we seek to empower youth and strengthen rural livelihoods by promoting mutual learning and practical collaboration among countries of the Global South.”

IFAD’s Role in Scaling South-South Cooperation

As a global leader in rural development, IFAD has played a pivotal role in facilitating this exchange. The agency views SSTC not only as a mechanism for learning but also as a way to deliver tangible, measurable impacts.

Reehana Rifat Raza, IFAD’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized:

“IFAD is proud to partner with Indonesia on this SSTC initiative. Events like this enable developing countries to learn directly from each other’s successes and find scalable approaches to rural transformation.”

Hani Abdelkader Elsadani, IFAD Country Director for Indonesia, further stated:

“The YESS Programme exemplifies the transformative power of investing in rural youth. IFAD is committed to helping Indonesia and other countries develop competitive, high-value agriculture and fisheries sectors, particularly through youth empowerment.”

A Global Ripple Effect: What Comes Next?

The impact of this exchange is already being felt. Delegates have returned home with actionable plans to adapt the YESS framework, whether through replicating the competitive grant system, developing local mentorship networks, or improving access to financial services for young agri-preneurs.

The cross-country collaboration also paves the way for joint initiatives, shared investment platforms, and regional innovation hubs, allowing youth-led agricultural transformation to expand far beyond borders.

As global development increasingly turns toward inclusive and sustainable solutions, programmes like YESS offer a concrete example of how countries can learn from each other and grow together—by placing their youth at the heart of change.