Reliance Industries Achieves Record Revenues, Strategic Developments in Digital and Renewable Sectors

Reliance Industries Limited reported historic annual revenues of Rs 1,071,174 crore for FY2025, driven by consumer and oil-to-chemicals businesses. Key achievements include crossing Rs 10 lakh crore in equity, strategic retail expansion, Jio's partnership with SpaceX, and a focus on renewable energy, enhancing India's digital and economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:00 IST
Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has achieved a milestone by posting record annual consolidated revenues of Rs 1,071,174 crore (USD 125.3 billion), marking a 7.1% increase from the previous year. This impressive growth has been fueled by robust performances in both consumer businesses and the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) sector, the company announced following its recent Board meeting.

In a landmark achievement, RIL became the first Indian company to surpass total equity of Rs 10 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. Further, the conglomerate declared a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for the year ending March 2025. RIL's EBITDA for the year rose by 2.9% to Rs 183,422 crore (USD 21.5 billion), with consumer businesses making significant contributions.

The company's digital arm, Jio Platforms, showed robust performance with an EBITDA increase of 18.5% for the quarter ending March 2025, alongside a 25.7% rise in net profit. Highlighting its strategic initiatives, Jio announced a partnership with SpaceX to offer Starlink services in India, pending regulatory approvals, further enhancing RIL's footprint in the digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

