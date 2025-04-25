Reliance Retail Reports Robust Growth in Net Profit and Revenue

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail division of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, announced a significant 29.1% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY25. This brought its profit up to Rs 3,545 crore, while its gross revenue increased by 15.65% to Rs 88,620 crore.

For the full fiscal year ending March 2025, the company reported a 7.85% boost in gross revenue, reaching Rs 3,30,870 crore, and an 11.33% increase in profit after tax at Rs 12,388 crore. RRVL's digital and new commerce channels contributed significantly, accounting for 18% of the March quarter's revenue.

Reliance Retail expanded its physical presence by opening 2,659 new stores in FY25, achieving a total store count of 19,340. Mukesh Ambani stated the focus was on optimizing the store network for enhanced efficiency and sustainability. Executive Director Isha Ambani highlighted the emphasis on innovation and customer experience as drivers of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)