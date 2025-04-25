Pharmaceutical Tariff Exemptions: A Glimmer of Hope Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing announced that pharmaceutical companies in China have imported drugs tariff-free over the past week, hinting at potential concessions from Chinese authorities amidst the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Major firms such as AstraZeneca and GSK, which have U.S. manufacturing sites for Chinese markets, reportedly benefit from these exemptions. However, these exceptions remain drug-specific rather than across the entire pharmaceutical sector.

Negotiations are ongoing as China faces critical equipment access concerns. This development comes against the backdrop of a broader trade dispute that has also led to tariff-related profit cuts for big drugmakers like Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

(With inputs from agencies.)