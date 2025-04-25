Left Menu

European Shares Surge: U.S.-China Trade Hopes Fuel Market Optimism

European shares hit a three-week high, buoyed by progress in the U.S.-China trade conflict. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% and 2.7% weekly. Signs of tariff exemptions and potential negotiations eased tensions, benefiting markets and specific sectors, despite ongoing concerns about U.S. tariffs.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:17 IST
European stocks touched a three-week high on Friday, as optimism over a potential de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions spurred market gains. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, marking a 2.7% increase for the week.

China's decision to exempt some U.S. imports from tariffs, coupled with the White House's recent indications of possible tariff negotiations, helped buoy markets. President Donald Trump's comments about discussions with Beijing, despite China's denials, also influenced trading trends, according to Teeuwe Mevissen, Rabobank's senior market economist.

Sectors like basic resources and automobiles saw significant gains amid the easing tensions. Shares in European defense and construction rose 1.8%, while Safran and Siemens experienced notable advances. Meanwhile, Edenred faced a downturn by 9.8% due to regulatory changes in Brazil.

