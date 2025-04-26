California Opens Roads for Self-Driving Trucks
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is considering allowing the testing of self-driving heavy-duty trucks on public roads. Currently limited to light-duty vehicles, the new proposal would impose restrictions on routes and usage for heavy-duty trucks. Additional data reporting and testing requirements are proposed to ensure safety.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled plans to permit self-driving heavy-duty truck testing on public roads. This move marks a significant expansion from the current light-duty vehicle testing allowed in the state.
Under the proposal, the testing of autonomous heavy-duty commercial vehicles would be restricted to specific legal routes and banned from city streets. The testing of certain operations, such as moving households or transporting hazardous materials, will remain prohibited.
A public hearing is scheduled for June 10 to discuss the proposal, which also includes revised testing rules for light-duty vehicles and increased data reporting requirements for automotive manufacturers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- self-driving
- trucks
- DMV
- testing
- autonomous
- heavy-duty
- vehicles
- routes
- safety
ALSO READ
LambdaTest Unveils HyperExecute MCP Server: Transforming Automated Testing Efficiency
Driving the Future: The Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle EXPO 2025
Aayush Wellness Ventures into Diagnostics with Genome Testing Technology
FDA Suspends Key Food Testing Program Amid Severe Staff Cuts
Results announced fro second edition of engineering entrance JEE (Main): National Testing Agency.