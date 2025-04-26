California Opens Roads for Self-Driving Trucks

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled plans to permit self-driving heavy-duty truck testing on public roads. This move marks a significant expansion from the current light-duty vehicle testing allowed in the state.

Under the proposal, the testing of autonomous heavy-duty commercial vehicles would be restricted to specific legal routes and banned from city streets. The testing of certain operations, such as moving households or transporting hazardous materials, will remain prohibited.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 10 to discuss the proposal, which also includes revised testing rules for light-duty vehicles and increased data reporting requirements for automotive manufacturers.

