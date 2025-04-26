Left Menu

California Opens Roads for Self-Driving Trucks

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is considering allowing the testing of self-driving heavy-duty trucks on public roads. Currently limited to light-duty vehicles, the new proposal would impose restrictions on routes and usage for heavy-duty trucks. Additional data reporting and testing requirements are proposed to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled plans to permit self-driving heavy-duty truck testing on public roads. This move marks a significant expansion from the current light-duty vehicle testing allowed in the state.

Under the proposal, the testing of autonomous heavy-duty commercial vehicles would be restricted to specific legal routes and banned from city streets. The testing of certain operations, such as moving households or transporting hazardous materials, will remain prohibited.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 10 to discuss the proposal, which also includes revised testing rules for light-duty vehicles and increased data reporting requirements for automotive manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

