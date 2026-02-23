Commotion's AI Revolutionizes Enterprise Operations with Autonomous Solutions

Commotion Inc., a leading AI-native enterprise platform partnered with Tata Communications, has introduced a state-of-the-art AI Operating System (AI OS) in collaboration with NVIDIA. This innovative system is designed to bring autonomy and governance to enterprise AI, facilitating real business task execution at scale.

The AI OS integrates NVIDIA Nemotron™ models and Riva library capabilities, allowing AI Workers to listen, interpret, and respond in real-time through voice AI. This system aims to unify context, orchestrate decisions, and autonomously execute tasks, proving its potential in telecom, aviation, and hospitality sectors.

Capable of delivering 30-40% autonomous resolutions, the platform addresses critical gaps in AI application by providing a cohesive framework for data and AI-driven actions. Supported by Tata Communications' digital infrastructure, Commotion's AI OS positions AI as a reliable digital workforce, promising global enterprises enhanced efficiency and smarter operations.