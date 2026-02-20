Left Menu

Aston Martin's Pre-Season Testing Setbacks: Power Units and Performance Challenges

Aston Martin's Formula One team faced significant challenges during pre-season testing due to a Honda power unit issue, leading to limited laps. Despite these hurdles, the team gathered valuable data. Team figures express confidence in recovering performance, as the season opener in Australia approaches.

Aston Martin's Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain ended on a challenging note on Friday. A Honda power unit issue curtailed the team's mileage, sidelining them compared to competitors who completed numerous laps during testing.

Honda confirmed that a battery-related problem disrupted Fernando Alonso's run, forcing the team to conduct extensive simulations at HRC Sakura. This also resulted in limited track time for Canadian driver Lance Stroll.

Despite the setbacks, team director Pedro de la Rosa remains optimistic, highlighting the vast data collected for future races. Luxury sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin's shares faced a decline, with the season starting in Australia on March 8.

