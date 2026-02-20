Ferrari Shines in Bahrain: Leclerc Leads Pre-Season Testing

In the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc proved quickest on the track, setting a remarkable time of one minute 31.992 seconds. Leclerc's time placed him ahead of McLaren's defending champion Lando Norris by 0.879 seconds, marking the fastest lap of the three-day session.

Despite the impressive lap times, Leclerc emphasized that teams are concealing their true capabilities, opting instead to methodically execute their testing programs. The real competition is set to commence in Australia on March 8, with various teams showing divergent levels of preparedness during testing.

While Red Bull and Mercedes are touted as benchmarks by their rivals, Ferrari's quick beginnings have grabbed attention. With teams like Aston Martin struggling with mechanical setbacks, the results in Bahrain offer a glimpse into the season ahead, but much remains to be seen once racing officially kicks off.

