Left Menu

Ferrari Shines in Bahrain: Leclerc Leads Pre-Season Testing

Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain concluded with Charles Leclerc leading the pack for Ferrari. Running through their planned program, Leclerc's time was notably faster than McLaren's Lando Norris. The session sets the stage for the season opener in Australia, amid varied team performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:46 IST
Ferrari Shines in Bahrain: Leclerc Leads Pre-Season Testing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc proved quickest on the track, setting a remarkable time of one minute 31.992 seconds. Leclerc's time placed him ahead of McLaren's defending champion Lando Norris by 0.879 seconds, marking the fastest lap of the three-day session.

Despite the impressive lap times, Leclerc emphasized that teams are concealing their true capabilities, opting instead to methodically execute their testing programs. The real competition is set to commence in Australia on March 8, with various teams showing divergent levels of preparedness during testing.

While Red Bull and Mercedes are touted as benchmarks by their rivals, Ferrari's quick beginnings have grabbed attention. With teams like Aston Martin struggling with mechanical setbacks, the results in Bahrain offer a glimpse into the season ahead, but much remains to be seen once racing officially kicks off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026