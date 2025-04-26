IDB and INTERPOL Partner to Strengthen Fight Against Organized Crime in Latin America

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) have formalized a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing the capabilities of law-enforcement agencies across Latin America and the Caribbean. Through a recently signed letter of intent, both institutions are set to embark on a new phase of operational collaboration, building upon INTERPOL’s prior engagement as a strategic partner in the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development.

A Strategic Response to Evolving Threats

Organized crime across Latin America and the Caribbean has grown increasingly sophisticated, posing a significant challenge to security, development, and regional stability. The new partnership between IDB and INTERPOL underscores the urgent need for coordinated, multi-faceted responses. Together, the two organizations aim to reinforce law-enforcement capacity, promote the systematic exchange of knowledge between countries, and tackle emerging threats such as environmental crime—an increasingly lucrative avenue for criminal networks.

“Organized crime is evolving—and so must our response,” emphasized Ilan Goldfajn, President of the IDB. “This partnership brings together INTERPOL’s global law-enforcement network with the IDB’s development expertise to strengthen institutions, disrupt illicit markets, and protect vulnerable populations across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

The collaboration stems from INTERPOL’s role within the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development—a platform that connects 22 countries in the region under the IDB’s technical leadership. The Alliance focuses on three main pillars:

Protecting vulnerable communities from violence and recruitment by criminal organizations.

Strengthening key institutions across security, justice, and allied sectors to enhance rule of law and governance.

Disrupting illicit financial flows and dismantling criminal markets to undermine organized crime’s economic power.

By building on this foundation, the IDB and INTERPOL intend to deliver tangible operational benefits, aligning security imperatives with broader development goals.

Targeting Key Threats: Environmental Crime in Focus

One notable area of growing concern is environmental crime, which includes illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, and pollution-related offenses. These crimes not only devastate natural ecosystems but also fuel corruption, violence, and inequality. As criminal enterprises diversify, environmental crime has become a lucrative business for organized networks, often linked to other illicit activities such as money laundering and human trafficking.

Recognizing this trend, the IDB-INTERPOL partnership plans to direct resources towards training law-enforcement personnel, improving investigative tools, and strengthening cross-border cooperation specifically in this domain.

Security as a Pillar of Development

The leadership of both institutions has highlighted the intrinsic link between security and development. Without safe communities and strong institutions, sustainable economic growth and social progress remain out of reach.

“There is no development without security,” said Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL. “Strong institutions and safe communities are what make progress possible. That’s why INTERPOL and the IDB are working together—to help create the secure environment Latin America and the Caribbean need to invest, grow, and thrive.”

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Expanded Cooperation

The letter of intent opens the door for future initiatives that could include:

Joint training programs and capacity-building workshops for law-enforcement agencies.

Data-sharing mechanisms to track and dismantle criminal networks more effectively.

Research collaborations to better understand the evolving dynamics of organized crime.

Community-based programs aimed at prevention and resilience-building among at-risk populations.

The agreement marks not just a commitment, but a call to action: recognizing that fighting organized crime is fundamental to building a prosperous, inclusive, and peaceful future for Latin America and the Caribbean.