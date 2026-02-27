Meghalaya Police Bill: Strengthening Local Leadership in Law Enforcement
The Meghalaya Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026 mandates a minimum one-year service in the state for eligibility as the DGP, aiming to enhance understanding of local conditions, improve administrative continuity, and foster better coordination. The amendment addresses concerns over the limited number of senior IPS officers in the region.
The Assembly has approved the Meghalaya Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a significant move requiring prospective DGPs to have served within the state for at least one year. The amendment to Section 6 of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and seeks to ensure that high-ranking officers are more acquainted with local challenges and administrative structures.
The Bill emphasizes the importance of continuity and a solid understanding of the state's unique policing demands and disruptions. It is expected to enhance coordination between the state police and civil administration, along with other stakeholders. This Amendment specifically targets improving law and order effectiveness and rectifying leadership shortages within the joint Assam-Meghalaya IPS cadre.
According to Tynsong, the new requirement will bolster administrative efficacy, as current regulations allow IPS officers from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre to fill the position, a segment that faces constraints regarding senior-level officer numbers in Meghalaya. The Bill is also reflective of the need for top police officials to be deeply integrated with the state's internal mechanisms.
