India's Longest Rail Tunnel: A Feat of Engineering Tenacity

Despite encountering significant hurdles during construction, India's longest rail tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu in Uttarakhand recently reached a major milestone. Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) reported that their team faced substantial challenges, including a massive water influx that threatened to destabilize the tunnel.

Project Director Rakesh Arora described the nerve-wracking moment when 200 workers inside the tunnel had to deal with a sudden water surge of 1,500 litres per minute. Quick thinking and innovative solutions involving chemical and cement grouting ensured the tunnel's stabilization and the project's continuation.

The tunnel, part of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Link Project stretching over 125 km, was completed leveraging advanced Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology. Emphasizing the geological challenges due to the Himalayas, the project illustrates an engineering triumph achieved at a remarkable pace.

