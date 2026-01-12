Pioneering Partnership: Talentorial and Jyothi Engineering College Revolutionize Career Enablement

New Delhi [India], January 12: Talentorial, the world's premiere AI-powered Career Enablement Hub, has successfully secured a major partnership with Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur. This milestone, achieved within a month of Talentorial's launch, is a strategic step towards supporting one million learners by 2028.

This collaboration will incorporate Talentorial's advanced AI-powered assessments and personalized mentorship programs into Jyothi Engineering College's curriculum. "The partnership validates the urgent market demand for integrated career solutions," said Nishen Roy, UAE-based Founder & CEO of Talentorial.

Students at Jyothi will access a comprehensive career development ecosystem with AI-powered tools and global mentorship. Furthermore, the institution will gain data-driven insights for curriculum enhancement aligning with industry needs, ensuring Jyothi graduates are market-ready.

