Pioneering Partnership: Talentorial and Jyothi Engineering College Revolutionize Career Enablement

Talentorial, the first comprehensive AI-powered Career Enablement Hub, secured a partnership with Jyothi Engineering College. This collaboration aims to integrate AI-powered assessments and industry-aligned training into academics, addressing the employability gap. The partnership enhances career opportunities for students and paves the way for Talentorial’s global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 12: Talentorial, the world's premiere AI-powered Career Enablement Hub, has successfully secured a major partnership with Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur. This milestone, achieved within a month of Talentorial's launch, is a strategic step towards supporting one million learners by 2028.

This collaboration will incorporate Talentorial's advanced AI-powered assessments and personalized mentorship programs into Jyothi Engineering College's curriculum. "The partnership validates the urgent market demand for integrated career solutions," said Nishen Roy, UAE-based Founder & CEO of Talentorial.

Students at Jyothi will access a comprehensive career development ecosystem with AI-powered tools and global mentorship. Furthermore, the institution will gain data-driven insights for curriculum enhancement aligning with industry needs, ensuring Jyothi graduates are market-ready.

