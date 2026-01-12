TestMu AI: Revolutionizing Quality Engineering with Agentic AI

In a significant rebranding move, LambdaTest has transformed into TestMu AI, marking its evolution into the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform. This shift represents a crucial progression from its roots as a cloud testing platform.

The leadership team at TestMu AI emphasizes the pressing need for advanced testing solutions in light of AI-generated code surging forward at unprecedented speeds. Traditional testing methods create bottlenecks, hindering the timely and reliable delivery of high-quality software.

With its new identity, TestMu AI aims to support next-generation software development, enabling developers to rapidly test and ensure the dependability of applications. The platform boasts a staggering 110% year-on-year growth and counts major enterprises such as Microsoft and NVIDIA among its 18,000-plus customers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)