EFx India 2026: Engineering Innovation at LNMIIT Jaipur

EFx India 2026, hosted by ASME Foundation India, will unite students, academicians, and industry professionals at LNMIIT Jaipur from January 16-18, 2026. The event emphasizes innovation, hands-on learning, and collaboration. It includes participation from 55 student teams nationwide, supported by GAIL and The Welding Institute.

The ASME Foundation India is set to host EFx India 2026 at the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT) in Jaipur from January 16 to 18. This flagship engineering festival aims to foster innovation and hands-on learning among diverse participants.

The three-day event will bring together engineering students, academicians, and industry experts from across 19 states, including prominent participation from states like Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 55 teams have registered, highlighting the event's national reach.

With support from GAIL and The Welding Institute, the festival seeks to enhance collaboration between academia and industry while providing attendees exposure to emerging technologies. This marks a significant return to LNMIIT Jaipur, where the festival was last held in 2017.

