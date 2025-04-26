Left Menu

Indian Air Travel Soars with Record Passenger Numbers in March

Indian airlines transported 1.45 crore passengers in March, marking a growth of 8.79% from the previous year, led by IndiGo. A monthly report from the DGCA highlighted IndiGo's leading market share and on-time performance. Air India Group, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet followed in both passenger numbers and performance metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:24 IST
Indian airlines witnessed a significant rise in passenger numbers this March, carrying 1.45 crore travelers, showcasing 8.79% growth compared to March 2024, according to official data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo dominated the airlines sector with 93.1 lakh passengers and a solid 64% market share, reflecting its leading position in on-time performance at 88.1% across major metro airports including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Air India Group, comprising of Air India and Air India Express, flew 38.8 lakh passengers, capturing 26.7% market share, followed by Akasa Air with 7.2 lakh passengers and SpiceJet with 4.8 lakh passengers, attaining market shares of 5% and 3.3%, respectively.

