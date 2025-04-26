Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Plan to Triple Exports by 2030 Amid US-China Trade War

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious goal of tripling its exports by the year 2030, capitalizing on the ongoing tariff conflict between the United States and China. An official statement released on Saturday outlined plans to turn this global economic tension into an advantage for the state.

The statement highlighted that while the US-China standoff offers a broader opportunity for India, Uttar Pradesh is strategically positioning itself as a preferred investment destination due to its enhanced law and order situation, world-class infrastructure, and abundant skilled workforce. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has boosted exports from Rs 88,967 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore, a fact often highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in public forums.

Fostering confidence in its infrastructure, the UP government is betting on expressways, airports, and waterways alongside low-cost labor and a burgeoning MSME sector to attract businesses. Uttar Pradesh's commitment is evident in its emerging stature as a contender for firms looking to move away from China. The state also plans to unveil a new export policy, alongside endeavours like the International Trade Show to bolster 'Brand UP' across India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)