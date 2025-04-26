Left Menu

MahaCPD: Revolutionizing Doctor Training in Maharashtra with Digital Innovations

The Maharashtra Medical Council has launched MahaCPD, India's first blockchain-enabled platform, for doctors' Continuous Professional Development. This digital initiative tackles traditional obstacles like travel and time constraints, offering doctors accessible CPD opportunities to enhance skills and uphold ethical standards, with a focus on inclusivity in rural and underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:31 IST
Maharashtra Medical Council Launches MahaCPD: Bridging Gaps in Medical Learning through technology with Accessible, Online CPD Access. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Medical Council has made a significant leap forward in medical education by launching MahaCPD, a groundbreaking online platform for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) aimed at doctors across the state. This initiative marks India's first incorporation of blockchain certification and facial ID verification, ensuring transparent and secure CPD credit point allocation.

Historically, CPD sessions required doctors to participate in-person, often in urban centers, creating logistical challenges for those in rural areas. Many faced professional and personal inconveniences due to travel and time commitments. MahaCPD seeks to dismantle these barriers, enabling doctors to access high-quality CPD resources at their convenience, fundamentally altering the CPD participation landscape.

The platform not only facilitates earning essential CPD points but also ensures the integrity of these credentials through advanced technology. As emphasized by the Maharashtra Medical Council, MahaCPD is a dynamic tool that will evolve to include new specialties and educational content, aligning with global best practices in medical education while supporting the national goal of digitizing healthcare training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

