India Launches Mega Rs 255 Crore Fisheries Initiative for Coastal Development

The Indian government will initiate Rs 255 crore fisheries projects, including innovative programs and insurance for aquafarmers. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh leads the campaign to bolster the sector, focusing on coastal states & UTs. The initiative aims for sustainable growth, technical advancement, and export enhancement in fisheries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster the country's fisheries sector, the Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is set to unveil projects worth Rs 255 crores in Mumbai on April 28. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to the advancement of the fisheries industry in coastal states and Union Territories.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will inaugurate and lay the foundation for these projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aiming to enhance the marine resources in India's expansive coastline. The importance of the fisheries sector is evident as it contributes significantly to rural livelihoods and the national economy.

The projects will include launching initiatives for sustainable marine fisheries, such as Marine Fisheries Census Operations and the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project. Beyond this, the introduction of Aqua Insurance marks a first for providing financial protection to aquafarmers. Key technical sessions will aim to address various topics to further improve the sector's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

