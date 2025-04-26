Left Menu

Empowering Youth: A New Approach to Mental Health Systems

A crucial panel discussion at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting in New Delhi explored addressing youth mental health challenges in India. Experts called for systemic reforms, inclusive policies, and increased awareness to support underserved youth populations, emphasizing youth voices, early intervention, and community-based models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:17 IST
Youth Mental Health in Focus at World Health Summit Regional Meeting in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, a critical panel discussion unfolded at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting, probing the urgent need for reform in youth mental health systems across India. Spearheaded by ETI Services in collaboration with the Policymaker's Forum on Mental Health, the session convened a diverse group of stakeholders including parliamentarians, mental health experts, and youth advocates.

Dr. Dalbir Singh, President of the Policymaker's Forum for Mental Health, opened the dialogue by highlighting the alarming rise in mental health issues among young people. He stressed the need for immediate action, noting that the youth are integral to India's present and future. Discussions delved into the deficiencies plaguing India's mental health systems, chiefly within higher education institutions, and underscored the necessity of early interventions and inclusive, youth-centered models.

The panelists, including parliamentarian Manoj Kumar and public health expert Dr. Rajdeep Roy, underscored the importance of fostering awareness and creating accessible mental health services, especially for marginalized groups. They advocated for evidence-based policy interventions on campuses and direct youth involvement in shaping these initiatives. The session concluded with collective calls to translate insights into scalable actions, prioritizing prevention and youth leadership within mental health frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

