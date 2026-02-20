Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Wedding Dream Shattered in Fraud

Bittu Bajrangi, a prominent figure in the 2023 Nuh communal riots, has found himself at the center of a fraudulent marriage scheme. Police revealed that Bajrangi was duped of Rs 30,000 by a man named Bunty, who was supposed to arrange his marriage.

According to Bajrangi's complaint, Bunty, claiming to be a relative of Bajrangi's neighbor, presented a woman named Rani as a potential matchmaker. The duo introduced Bajrangi to several women before finally sending him a photo of one he liked, allegedly culminating in an arranged meeting with the woman's family.

The wedding, scheduled for February 7, was abruptly canceled when the bride claimed ignorance of the arrangement, and Bunty and Rani disappeared, their phones shut off. An FIR has been filed, and police investigations are ongoing, with Bajrangi accusing them of a broader scheme that was to cost him Rs 1.20 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)