Left Menu

Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Wedding Dream Shattered in Fraud

Bittu Bajrangi, involved in the 2023 Nuh riots, was allegedly scammed out of Rs 30,000 on a false promise of marriage. The perpetrators, including Bunty and Rani, vanished on his wedding day, prompting legal action. Preparations at Bajrangi's home were halted as the scam unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:06 IST
Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Wedding Dream Shattered in Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Bittu Bajrangi, a prominent figure in the 2023 Nuh communal riots, has found himself at the center of a fraudulent marriage scheme. Police revealed that Bajrangi was duped of Rs 30,000 by a man named Bunty, who was supposed to arrange his marriage.

According to Bajrangi's complaint, Bunty, claiming to be a relative of Bajrangi's neighbor, presented a woman named Rani as a potential matchmaker. The duo introduced Bajrangi to several women before finally sending him a photo of one he liked, allegedly culminating in an arranged meeting with the woman's family.

The wedding, scheduled for February 7, was abruptly canceled when the bride claimed ignorance of the arrangement, and Bunty and Rani disappeared, their phones shut off. An FIR has been filed, and police investigations are ongoing, with Bajrangi accusing them of a broader scheme that was to cost him Rs 1.20 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026