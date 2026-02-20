Stoinis Hails Yuvraj Singh as Mentor Amid Aussie World Cup Exit
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis regards India’s Yuvraj Singh as a mentor, lauding his supportive nature during his IPL stint. Concurrently, Australia's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ends in disappointment following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, despite starting strongly against Ireland.
- Country:
- India
Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has praised former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, highlighting his role as a mentor during Stoinis' early career in the Indian Premier League. Describing Yuvraj as a mentor, Stoinis underscored the respect Yuvraj commands for his talent and guidance.
In a recent video, Stoinis acknowledged Yuvraj Singh's helpfulness and influence, calling him a nice guy with unique, rhythmical power rather than the typical brute strength seen in modern cricket. This mentorship was invaluable to Stoinis during his time as an overseas player in the IPL.
Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team faces a disappointing exit from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite a strong start against Ireland, Australia suffered critical losses to both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leading to their elimination from the tournament. They weren't helped by the weather, as a washed-out match between Ireland and Zimbabwe sealed their fate. The team is set to play its final match against Oman at Pallekele Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener
England Triumphs over Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup Opener
Sri Lanka collapse to 95 all out in 16.4 overs chasing 147 as England seal a 51-run win in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener. TAP
South Africa's Strategic Changes in T20 World Cup Showdown
South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India in Super Eight match of T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.