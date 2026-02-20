Stoinis Hails Yuvraj Singh as Mentor Amid Aussie World Cup Exit

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has praised former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, highlighting his role as a mentor during Stoinis' early career in the Indian Premier League. Describing Yuvraj as a mentor, Stoinis underscored the respect Yuvraj commands for his talent and guidance.

In a recent video, Stoinis acknowledged Yuvraj Singh's helpfulness and influence, calling him a nice guy with unique, rhythmical power rather than the typical brute strength seen in modern cricket. This mentorship was invaluable to Stoinis during his time as an overseas player in the IPL.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team faces a disappointing exit from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite a strong start against Ireland, Australia suffered critical losses to both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leading to their elimination from the tournament. They weren't helped by the weather, as a washed-out match between Ireland and Zimbabwe sealed their fate. The team is set to play its final match against Oman at Pallekele Stadium.

