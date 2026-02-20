Left Menu

Stoinis Hails Yuvraj Singh as Mentor Amid Aussie World Cup Exit

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis regards India’s Yuvraj Singh as a mentor, lauding his supportive nature during his IPL stint. Concurrently, Australia's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ends in disappointment following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, despite starting strongly against Ireland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:08 IST
Stoinis Hails Yuvraj Singh as Mentor Amid Aussie World Cup Exit
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has praised former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, highlighting his role as a mentor during Stoinis' early career in the Indian Premier League. Describing Yuvraj as a mentor, Stoinis underscored the respect Yuvraj commands for his talent and guidance.

In a recent video, Stoinis acknowledged Yuvraj Singh's helpfulness and influence, calling him a nice guy with unique, rhythmical power rather than the typical brute strength seen in modern cricket. This mentorship was invaluable to Stoinis during his time as an overseas player in the IPL.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team faces a disappointing exit from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite a strong start against Ireland, Australia suffered critical losses to both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leading to their elimination from the tournament. They weren't helped by the weather, as a washed-out match between Ireland and Zimbabwe sealed their fate. The team is set to play its final match against Oman at Pallekele Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racial Tensions Flare in South Delhi: Northeast Women Allegedly Targeted

Racial Tensions Flare in South Delhi: Northeast Women Allegedly Targeted

 India
2
England's Triumph Over Sri Lanka Marks Birthday Delight for Captain Brook

England's Triumph Over Sri Lanka Marks Birthday Delight for Captain Brook

 Sri Lanka
3
Middle East Turmoil: Diplomatic Tensions and Controversial Comments

Middle East Turmoil: Diplomatic Tensions and Controversial Comments

 Global
4
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026