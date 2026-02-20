AI: A Double-Edged Sword for Global Growth and Jobs

The IMF's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has announced that artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to enhance global economic growth by 0.8%, marking a significant boost toward global prosperity.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Georgieva underscored AI's transformative potential, forecasting its ability to propel the world to pre-pandemic growth levels and assist India in achieving its ambitious 'Viksit Bharat' status by 2047.

However, she also issued a strong cautionary note about the risks posed by AI to employment, likening its impact to a tsunami. According to IMF research, 40% of jobs in emerging markets and 60% in advanced economies could be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)