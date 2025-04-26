Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation Hits Landmark Rs 100 Crore Turnover

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in its annual turnover, reaching a total of Rs 107 crore. Announced by its chairman, R S Bali, on Saturday, this marks the first time in HPTDC's history that it has breached this financial threshold.

In an address to reporters, Bali emphasized the urgent need for the renovation and maintenance of HPTDC hotels. He disclosed efforts to secure Rs 300 crore from the Asian Development Bank specifically for this purpose, aimed at boosting the corporation's profitability and further increasing its turnover to Rs 300 crore.

Further developments include a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for direct procurement of essential supplies. The agreement promises annual purchases of Rs 20-25 crore worth of goods, ensuring quality and cost efficiency compared to open-market rates.

