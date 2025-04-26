Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation Hits Landmark Rs 100 Crore Turnover

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's turnover surpassed Rs 100 crore for the first time, reaching Rs 107 crore. HPTDC plans renovations with Rs 300 crore from ADB to boost profits further. An MoU with the State Civil Supplies Corporation ensures quality supplies at reduced costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation Hits Landmark Rs 100 Crore Turnover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in its annual turnover, reaching a total of Rs 107 crore. Announced by its chairman, R S Bali, on Saturday, this marks the first time in HPTDC's history that it has breached this financial threshold.

In an address to reporters, Bali emphasized the urgent need for the renovation and maintenance of HPTDC hotels. He disclosed efforts to secure Rs 300 crore from the Asian Development Bank specifically for this purpose, aimed at boosting the corporation's profitability and further increasing its turnover to Rs 300 crore.

Further developments include a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for direct procurement of essential supplies. The agreement promises annual purchases of Rs 20-25 crore worth of goods, ensuring quality and cost efficiency compared to open-market rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025