Launchpad to Global Careers: MSU Partners with Accel Skill Edutech

Medhavi Skills University has formed a strategic partnership with Accel Skill Edutech to provide Indian youth with international training and job opportunities. The collaboration aims to enhance skills and facilitate overseas placements, focusing on ethical practices and compliance for a globally competent Indian workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:18 IST
Medhavi Skills University Signs MoU with Accel Skill to Empower Indian Youth for workforce skilling in line with global job opportunities . Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move to broaden career horizons for Indian youth, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) in Sikkim has inked a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding with Accel Skill Edutech Private Limited. This collaboration, announced in Gurgaon, is set to deliver international training and work placements through a student-focused framework.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of key representatives including Devender K Saini, MSU's Group Chief Strategy Officer, and Yashwinder Paal Singh and Naresh Garg from Accel Skill. The alliance will operate under MSU's Office of International Affairs' SHINE initiative, targeting global skill training and overseas job placements.

Devender K Saini emphasized MSU's commitment to aligning education with global job markets, while Archana Thakran, Accel Skill's CEO, highlighted their joint endeavor's goal: facilitating accessible global opportunities for Indian students. This ethical and compliance-centered collaboration is poised to impact sectors like hospitality, nursing, and skilled trades, shaping a globally adept Indian workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

