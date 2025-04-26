Launchpad to Global Careers: MSU Partners with Accel Skill Edutech

In a groundbreaking move to broaden career horizons for Indian youth, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) in Sikkim has inked a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding with Accel Skill Edutech Private Limited. This collaboration, announced in Gurgaon, is set to deliver international training and work placements through a student-focused framework.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of key representatives including Devender K Saini, MSU's Group Chief Strategy Officer, and Yashwinder Paal Singh and Naresh Garg from Accel Skill. The alliance will operate under MSU's Office of International Affairs' SHINE initiative, targeting global skill training and overseas job placements.

Devender K Saini emphasized MSU's commitment to aligning education with global job markets, while Archana Thakran, Accel Skill's CEO, highlighted their joint endeavor's goal: facilitating accessible global opportunities for Indian students. This ethical and compliance-centered collaboration is poised to impact sectors like hospitality, nursing, and skilled trades, shaping a globally adept Indian workforce.

