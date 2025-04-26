Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Empowering the Future Workforce

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh distributed appointment letters at the 15th Rozgar Mela, part of a nationwide initiative aiming to create employment opportunities. Prime Minister Modi addressed over 51,000 recruits virtually. The event emphasized the government's commitment to youth employment and included a tribute to Pahalgam attack victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:27 IST
Rozgar Mela: Empowering the Future Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 15th Rozgar Mela saw Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh distributing appointment letters to recruits in various government departments on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed over 51,000 newly appointed youths across the nation, highlighting the government's efforts to boost employment.

A solemn tribute was paid to Pahalgam terrorist attack victims, encapsulating the event's dual focus on opportunity and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025