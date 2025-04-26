Rozgar Mela: Empowering the Future Workforce
Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh distributed appointment letters at the 15th Rozgar Mela, part of a nationwide initiative aiming to create employment opportunities. Prime Minister Modi addressed over 51,000 recruits virtually. The event emphasized the government's commitment to youth employment and included a tribute to Pahalgam attack victims.
The 15th Rozgar Mela saw Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh distributing appointment letters to recruits in various government departments on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed over 51,000 newly appointed youths across the nation, highlighting the government's efforts to boost employment.
A solemn tribute was paid to Pahalgam terrorist attack victims, encapsulating the event's dual focus on opportunity and remembrance.
