Rozgar Mela: Empowering the Future Workforce

The 15th Rozgar Mela saw Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh distributing appointment letters to recruits in various government departments on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed over 51,000 newly appointed youths across the nation, highlighting the government's efforts to boost employment.

A solemn tribute was paid to Pahalgam terrorist attack victims, encapsulating the event's dual focus on opportunity and remembrance.

