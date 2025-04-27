Leadership Transition at TVS Holdings: Sudarshan Venu Takes the Helm

Sudarshan Venu has been designated as a 'significant beneficial owner' in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company's promoter firm, as the entity begins transferring ownership of promoter shares. This revelation, part of a regulatory filing, aligns management and ownership in the hands of Venu Srinivasan's progeny.

As per the April 23, 2025 filing with the Registrar of Companies, both Sudarshan Venu and Venu Srinivasan, alongside being members of the core investment team, now act as persons in concert and substantial owners following an inter-promoter transfer.

This strategic move forms part of the family's broader succession plan, formalized through a March 2024 MoU, outlining non-compete clauses and restrictions on the usage of notable trademarks amongst family branches in varied business sectors.

